Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 819 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $121.89. 3,662,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.