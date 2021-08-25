Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 5.55. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Generation Bio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.