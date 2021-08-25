Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Increased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,743,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,756. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

