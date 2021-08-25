McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

