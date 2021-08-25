MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MDU opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

