Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.61

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 141103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$293.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 75.03%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

