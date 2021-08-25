Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.52. 127,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,846. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

