Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

MDT opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $134.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

