megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $223,631.89 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $223,631.89 and approximately $6,381.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

