Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 7.4% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 1.17% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $92,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 190,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 4,204,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

