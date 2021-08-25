MenaPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $465.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $465.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00785575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101779 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.