Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 6.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,071,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,548,000 after buying an additional 273,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.02. 385,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,939,984. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

