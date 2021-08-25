Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $120,671.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,894,694 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

