Mercury Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,856.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.