Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,097.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3,097.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

