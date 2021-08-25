Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $169,121.25 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00397080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.56 or 0.00950741 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

