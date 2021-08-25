Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.