Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $452,502.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $452,502.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.35 or 0.06569005 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00129521 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,870,385 coins and its circulating supply is 78,870,287 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

