Method Finance (MTHD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,001.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.