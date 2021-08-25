MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 56,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 2,884,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,931. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.