Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $54.56 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00009231 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $54.56 million and $73,738.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00126093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00159129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.12 or 1.00303305 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.01052883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.96 or 0.06581069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,332,660 coins and its circulating supply is 12,046,286 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

