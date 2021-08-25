Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $11,500,575.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,524.39. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,454.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,563.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

