MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGM stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 6,081,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,377. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

