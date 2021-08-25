MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,455 shares of company stock worth $651,570 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

