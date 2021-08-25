Michael C. Colby Sells 5,832 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $777,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSHD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,677. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

