Michael C. Colby Sells 5,832 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $777,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GSHD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,677. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
