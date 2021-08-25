Michael T. Pugh Sells 3,036 Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CARV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

