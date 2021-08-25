Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,604. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

