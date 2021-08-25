Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.3% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 175.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 554,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $150,189,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

