Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

