Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 554,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.43. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

