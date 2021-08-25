MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.67.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,884,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 910,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

