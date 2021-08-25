Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,018. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

