Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $187.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

