Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 2,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.