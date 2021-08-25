MidasProtocol (MAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,757.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $313,684.03 and approximately $93,757.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.00780072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00100169 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.