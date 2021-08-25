Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,213 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $40,248,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 33,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,909. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.