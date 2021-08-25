Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,264 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14,914.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $450.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

