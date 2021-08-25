Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 14,796 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Qualtrics International worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $50,972,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE XM traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 2,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.75. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

