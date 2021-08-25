Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,132 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 211,894 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,820. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,783. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

