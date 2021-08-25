Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

