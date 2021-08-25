Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $12,277,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $11,450,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McAfee by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of -79.12.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

