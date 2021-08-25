Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 96,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DBEU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 105,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,400. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71.

