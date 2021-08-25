Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.68% of Werewolf Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HOWL traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,733. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

