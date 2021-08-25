Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,080 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $12,169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 80.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,175. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

