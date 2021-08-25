Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 9,551 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $384,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,369. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

