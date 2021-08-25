Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,357 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 47.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.30. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

