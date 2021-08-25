MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Achieves $93.33 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $93.33 million and approximately $77.20 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,649.88 or 0.99607135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.05 or 0.01029966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.98 or 0.06465741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

