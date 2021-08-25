Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $68.60. Mimecast shares last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 100,320 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,252. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

