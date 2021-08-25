Mina (MINA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58.80 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Mina has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $577.06 million and approximately $58.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00005960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00122842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00155679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,176.24 or 1.00363733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.01029890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.36 or 0.06556775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 201,699,656 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

