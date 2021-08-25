Mina (MINA) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00006005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $574.68 million and $53.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 201,226,168 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

